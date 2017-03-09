Hazlehurst announces honor students

First Semester Principal and Superintendent Scholars were rewarded with a sign to place proudly in their front yard to show that they were honor students who made the grade. To become a Principal’s Scholar, a student must maintain all A’s and B’s. To become a Superintendent Scholar, a student must maintain all A’s. Scholars were also given a special party to honor their achievements. Hazlehurst High School – 1st Semester Principal Scholars: left to right, kneeling, Kelton Kemp-12th, Deon McIntosh-10th, Donta Catchings-10th, and Jaquaris Tyler-9th; second row, Kaitlyn McMillian-9th, Elena Cisneros-10th, Antionette Thigpen-9th, Crystalin Tanner-10th, Destiny Garret-10th, Dasia Blocker-10th, and JaCarrio Wallace-10th; third row, Tishay Dee-12th, De Airus King-11th, Keisha Lewis-9th, Carla Smith-9th, Jakayla Davis-10th, Niya Brown-10th, LaTavia Pendelton-10th, LaTerria Pendleton-10th, Jasmine Taylor-10th, Destini Spencer-10th, and J Kyra Norrells-10th; back row, Asia Madison-10th, Mirah Reed-11th, Chyna Swilley-10th, Jaylyn Powell-10th, Dearrius Rhymes-12th, Duquan Tillman-12th, and Jaylen Warner-12th.