Copiah’s ‘Q’ Powell to play in MAIS all-star game Friday at Prep

Make it a deuce for one Copiah Academy student-athlete.

Mi’Quell ‘Q’ Powell, a senior, has been selected to play in the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools AAAA/AAA basketball all-star game. The contest will be held Friday, march 10 at 2:30 p.m. at Jackson Preparatory School in Flowood.

Powell averaged 15.4 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals per game this past season in helping the Colonels to a 12-12 record. He was also named MAIS AAAA Div. 1 Co-Player of the Year.

Powell was a football all-star after last season, as well, and participates in the high-jump in track and field. He is scheduled to graduate in May.