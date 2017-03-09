Christine Hemphill, 89, of Hazlehurst, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Copiah County Medical Center.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Friday and 10am-11am Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church. Services will be 11am Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church with burial at Bethel Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Hemphill was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He loved her family and enjoyed sewing and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Hemphill; parents, Malvin and Mable McLemore; sister, Dorothy White; and brother, Malvin Gene McLemore.

She is survived by her children, Jeanie Hart (Larry) of Hazlehurst, Richard Hemphill (Darlene) of Hazlehurst, Linda McGrew of Crystal Springs, and Tony Hemphill (Patti) of Hazlehurst; brother, Ronnie McLemore (Montiel) and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.