Joseph Wiltshire

Joseph Harold Wiltshire of Wesson passed away March 3, 2017 at University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Monday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 2pm Tuesday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Rocky Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.



Mr. Wiltshire was a farmer and enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially loved playing with his grandkids. He was the owner of Joe’s TV Shop for 25 years. Mr. Wiltshire was in the Army serving in Vietnam Veteran and received the Soldier Medal of Valor.



He is survived by his wife Ruby Hart Wiltshire; son, Robbie Wiltshire of Wesson; daughters, Joeann Verrett of Wesson and Angie Hathaway of Luling, TX; brother, Robert Wiltshire of Wesson; and 4 grandchildren.