Ruby M. Hemphill, 92, of Hazlehurst, passed away March 3, 2017 at her residence.

Visitation will be 10am-11am Monday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 11am Monday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Hemphill retired from BellSouth after 35 years of service. She was a member of First Baptist Church Hazlehurst and Telephone Pioneers of America.

She was preceded in death by her husband JC Hemphill and a granddaughter, Aprille A. Hodges.

She is survived by her daughter, Sue B. Brown of Hazlehurst and grandchildren, Chris D. Brown, Kaeleb D. Brown, and Caitlyn N. Brown.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Hazlehurst, MS.