Donna Carraway

Donna Tillman Carraway passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at the University Medical Center in Jackson.
She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, Mimi, aunt, & friend. Her passion was teaching children, & she truly loved each child as her own.
 
She is preceded in death by her father Earl Tillman, step-father Bob Woods, maternal grandparents Fred & Mae Young, & paternal grandparents John & Trixye Tillman.
 
Survivors include her loving husband Bruce Carraway, mother Lanell Woods, brother Wayne Tillman & wife Emma, children Kimberly Darby & husband Matt, Bobby Skinner & wife Connie, four amazing grandchildren Mattison & Talon Darby & Blakeney & Payne Skinner, niece Misti Smith & husband Alan, & numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, & friends.
 
Visitation was Friday, March 3, 2017, at Stringer Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services were Saturday at 11:00 at Stringer Family Funeral Home with burial at the Crystal Springs city cemetery.
 
Memorials may be made in her honor to the MS Toughest Kids Foundation of Crystal Springs.
