Qualifying deadline is Friday, March 3

| | 0

Those wishing to run for municipal office have until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 3 to qualify.
The primary election will be on May 2.  A runoff will be held May 16, if necessary.  The general election is June 6. New officials will take office in July for four-year terms.
All candidates must meet the following additional requirements to qualify for office:
• Qualified elector (registered voter) of the State of Mississippi in the municipality of the office for which the candidate seeks election.
• Never have been convicted of a crime punishable by confinement in the penitentiary (unless the candidate received a full pardon).
• Never have been convicted of a felony in federal court, or a felony in the court of another state, as provided in Section 44 of the Mississippi Constitution.
For more information on qualifying requirements, contact the city clerk’s office.

Posted in News

Leave a Comment