Qualifying deadline is Friday, March 3

Those wishing to run for municipal office have until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 3 to qualify.

The primary election will be on May 2. A runoff will be held May 16, if necessary. The general election is June 6. New officials will take office in July for four-year terms.

All candidates must meet the following additional requirements to qualify for office:

• Qualified elector (registered voter) of the State of Mississippi in the municipality of the office for which the candidate seeks election.

• Never have been convicted of a crime punishable by confinement in the penitentiary (unless the candidate received a full pardon).

• Never have been convicted of a felony in federal court, or a felony in the court of another state, as provided in Section 44 of the Mississippi Constitution.

For more information on qualifying requirements, contact the city clerk’s office.