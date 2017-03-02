Hazlehurst plans Fine Arts Month

Jim Brewer, director of the Music Museum, right, received a proclamation from Mayor Henry Banks, proclaiming April Fine Arts Month in Hazlehurst. The proclamation reads in part, “Hazlehurst has an abundance of gifted and talented artists, musicians, and performers; and these individuals produce many fine art works, and there needs to be a place and time for them to showcase their arts.” Events are being planned throughout Hazlehurst for these artists. There are 26 music, artists, and performer groups and individuals participating so far. There are 12 locations that will feature artist’s exhibits. For more information, contact Jim Brewer at the Music Museum or email him at jbrewer8@bellsouth.net.