Triad coming together

The first Triad (SALT) planning meeting was held Feb. 8 at the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department. The eighth annual luncheon is planned for Wednesday, May 24 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Joe L. Johnson Saferoom in Gallman. If you would like to make a donation, or be a vendor, please contact the Sheriff’s Department. Pictured clockwise, left to right, Evelyn Martin, Christi Purser, Kate Murray, Albert Murray, Joann Herrington, Butch Hallman, Amy Scott, Beverly King, Sheriff Harold Jones, Randy King, Millerson Black, and Valarie Robinson. Not pictured are Joe Brown and Derrick Cubit.