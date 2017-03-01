Chef Kirby named Ambassador in SC

Chef Adam Kirby, nephew of local attorney M. A. Bass, has recently been named one of four 2017 South Carolina Chef Ambassadors to represent South Carolina at key culinary and tourism events. Kirby is the son of Nancy Bass Kirby of Atlanta and the grandson of Hazlehurst icons, Meredith and Deenie Bass. “My mother and grandmother were fantastic home cooks,” notes Adam. “I grew in a house where everything from mayonnaise to jelly was homemade, and traditional Southern food was served. At an early age, Mom taught me the difference between good and bad food. My friends all came to my house to eat – even when I wasn’t at home! Cooking delicious food is a generational thing in my family – my mom learned to cook from her mom and so on down the line. Living in Hawaii and on the West Coast also shaped my taste in cuisine.”

