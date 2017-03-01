BARL’s ‘Cat’s Meow’ rummage sale set for March 3, 4, and 5

You want it? They’ve got it! The Brookhaven Animal Rescue League is holding their “Cat’s Meow” Rummage Sale on March 3, 4 and 5 inside the old Hudson’s building, next to Sears, on Highway 51.

The sale is guaranteed to be huge as the building is filled with a tremendous variety of items including furniture, antiques, clothes, toys, linens, dishes, home décor and more.

Lots more about the sale and more pictures in the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.