Annie Benton Lunsford, 65, of Raymond, passed away February 26, 2016 at her residence. Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Thursday at Springs of Praise Church. Services will be 11am Friday at Springs of Praise Church with burial at Macedonia Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Lunsford was a lifetime member of Springs of Praise Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher for 30 years and a member of the choir. She was Mimi to every child in Copiah County.

She is survived by her husband, James W. Lunsford, Jr.; son, William Dixon Lunsford of Raymond; daughter, Tammy Derouen of Crystal Springs; brother, Gene Benton of Branson West, MO, and Joe Benton and Stanley Benton both of Crystal Springs; sister, Gale Benton Teasley of Crystal Springs; grandchildren, Crystal Morgan and Joseph Derouen; and great grandchildren, Chloe Morgan and Rylan Morgan.