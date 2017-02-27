Lanell Shivers Morrison, 89, of Carpenter, passed away February 24, 2017 at Pine Crest Guest Home.

Visitation will be 9:30am-11am Wednesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 11am Wednesday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Utica Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Morrison retired after 37 years from A T & T. She was a member of United Methodist Church of Carpenter, Pioneers club, and Telephone Pioneers Club of America. She was a resident of Pine Crest Guest Home.

She is survived by son, Greg Morrison (Pam) of Hazlehurst; daughters, Priscilla Napholz (Mike) of Elk Grove Village, IL and Amy Durnil (Steve) of Boise, ID; brother, Steve Shivers, Lafayette, La; sisters, Frances Teringo of Dallas, TX and Pat Schrantz of Lake Jackson, TX; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.