Sadie M. Smith, 86, of Crystal Springs, passed away February 23, 2017 at Copiah Living Center. Visitation will be 12:30pm-2pm Saturday at Springs of Praise Church. Services will be 2pm Saturday at Springs of Praise Church with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Smith was a longtime member of Springs of Praise.

She is survived by her husband, John W. Smith of Locust Grove, OK; son, Kenneth Jack Berry of Crystal Springs; daughter, Regina Walker of Crystal Springs; step-daughters, Elizabeth Priscilla Larson of Hazlehurst and Sharon Starr Moulder of Locust Grove, OK; brothers, J. W. Jackson of Crystal Springs and Ed Jackson of Huntsville, AR; sister, Marguerite Hartley of Hazlehurst; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.