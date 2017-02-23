They certainly deserve credit

Last week I attended the ribbon cutting event of Copiah County Medical Center and joined several hundred others by learning how the new facility is going to help Copiah County and her people. I was and will continue to be amazed by this place. If you haven’t seen it yet, I urge you to visit the new hospital and get to know all about the services that will be offered there and to take in the modern construction and simple beauty of the structure.

We don’t want to overlook the people of CCMC. They put in a ton of hours getting ready for the ribbon cutting and will have put in another few hundred for the move from Hardy Wilson. The hospital’s ambassadors got out and promoted the new hospital in the community at various meetings and functions–many of which were after-hours–and eventually hosted dozens of tours of the new hospital on ribbon cutting day. They are all employed by the hospital in other capacities. So, not only were they performing their regular duties, but also these folks were going the extra mile to learn about their new workplace so they could be able to educate the public.

Many thanks to you all. You did great!