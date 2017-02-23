Hazlehurst students receive Macbooks

Shown is the first group of Hazlehurst 9th graders to receive MacBook computers: Jakerianna Hilliard, Kamiya Murray, JaQuan Copeland, TiTionna Vaughn, Marissa Smith, Antanious Jackson, Yamekia Fair, Alondra Bonal, Brooklyn Cain-Chase, Ineisha Pendleton, Katelyn Tyler, Taniyah Tanner, Teyahna Patterson, Jakayla Davis, Kaitlyn McMillian, Ja’Nyla Robinson, Joses Mitchell, Ariel Chamblee, Curtis Williams, Toby Williams Jr, Alijah Jackson, Tyrien Norals, Jaden Crump, Superintendent Davis and High School Principal Jeff Mumford. The computers are school property and students are responsible for adhering to the comprehensive policy. Each year 9th graders will receive a computer, with the goal of providing grades 9-12. Funding was secured through the School Improvement Plan and budgeted allocations. Superintendent Lisa Davis stated, “The individual use of MacBooks empowers students to reach their full potential and prepares them for college and/or the workplace.