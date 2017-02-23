CA band heading for LA

The Copiah Academy Band has been invited to march in two Mardi Gras Parades in Houma, La. on February 27-28. The 80 piece band will be marching Monday night in the Krewe of Cleopatra beginning at 6 p.m. and the the next day in the Krewe of Houmas Parade at 12:00 noon. Both parades are each approximately 5 miles long. The band will have a chance to win $1500 in prize money if the parade judges award them 1st prize. They will stop at the grand stand and perform “Uptown Funk” featuring the flag corp, majorettes, and drum corp for the King and Queen of the parade. Also while there in Houma, the band will be given a tour of one the dens that the parade organizers use to store their floats in and then treated to king cake. The band will return to Gallman Tuesday night. Good luck to the Copiah Band.