Scott Jones, 59, of Crystal Springs, passed away February 21, 2017 at Baptist Medical Center after an extended illness.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 23, 2017 from 6 – 8 pm at Stringer Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. On February 24 visitation will be from 1-2 pm with services at 2pm at Crystal Springs United Methodist Church with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Scott was a Copiah County native graduating from Crystal Springs High School. He continued his education at Mississippi State University in the School of Engineering.

His engineering career took him from Jackson, MS to San Fransisco, CA to Memphis, TN where his career with Tencarva Machinery began. He was with Tencarva for 30 years. While he was in Memphis he met his wife of 28 years, Sandy Strickland Jones.

In 1992 Scott was made the manager of the new Tencarva branch in Jackson, MS. Scott’s love for his business and loyalty to his customers helped make Tencarva a successful business in the mid south.

Anyone who knew Scott knows he loved Nascar and drag racing, but especially traveling with Sandy.

Scott was an active member of the Crystal Springs United Methodist Church where he served on numerous committees.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents William H. and Betty Jones and his brother Jerrell Jones. He is survived by his wife Sandy Strickland Jones, sister Cathy McComb (Carles), sister in law Mary Jane Kennedy (Craig) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation. http://www.liverfoundation.org/