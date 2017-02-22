Hazlehurst native’s first sermon

Hazlehurst native Shaun T. Lowe, Sr. will preach his first sermon Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Remnant of God COGIC in Walker, LA.

Mr. Lowe was born in Hazlehurst to Mattie Black and Jasper Lowe, Sr. He joined Antioch M. B. Church at an early age, under the leadership of Pastor B. A. Goff. As children he and his siblings walked to Sunday school and church every Sunday at Antioch.

He attended school in the Hazlehurst city school system where he excelled in academics and sports. After high school he joined the United States Navy and served for six years, getting specialty training as an Aviation Technician.

He returned to Hazlehurst, attended and graduated from Copiah-Lincoln Community College while working at Raytheon Aerospace Facility in Gluckstadt. He later attended Mississippi College.

He is married to his wife, Shannon, and they have two children, son Shaun Jr., and daughter Mi’ca. They live in Walker, LA, where he works for Customs and Border Patrol as an Aviation Technician. He is an active member of Remnant of God COGIC, he serves on the Deacon board, member of the Male Choir and Sunday school teacher, all under the leadership of Pastor Samuel J. Montgomery, Sr.