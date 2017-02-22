Funeral services for Mrs. Annie Bernice Cline will be on Friday, February 24, 2017, at Springhill Baptist Church in Martinsville, MS at 2 PM with burial to follow in the Cline Cemetery, also in Martinsville. Dr. Stan Weatherford and Rev. David Hale will be officiating the services with Brookhaven Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Springhill Baptist Church in Martinsville on from 5 PM until 8 PM.

Mrs. Cline, 89, of Wesson, MS, passed from this life on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born on March 15, 1927 in Copiah County, MS, to John Thomas Watson and Viola Story Watson. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, and flowers and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband of 43 years, Willie Walter Cline; son, Robert Earl Smith; and 10 brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her son, Walter Ray Cline and wife Tammy of Wesson, MS; daughter, Katie Mae Jones of Rockport, MS; 9 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.