New hospital open for business

by Joe Coates

Copiah County Medical Center is open for business. The new $20 million, 54,000 sq. ft. facility began accepting patients at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21. All departments, including the emergency room, are fully operational.

The medical center, which now just has a punch list of items to be done, is nearing final completion. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held there on Tuesday, February 14. Over 750 curious and eager onlookers attended.

Copiah County Medical Center replaces the 67-year-old Hardy Wilson Memorial Hospital. The final move from the old hospital is expected to be completed in a couple of more months, said Ben Lott, CEO of CCMC.

One thing is for sure: the new hospital has all new equipment, beds, devices and the like. None of the existing equipment will be moved from Hardy Wilson to Copiah Medical. Once the move is completed, Lott said that bids will be taken on all of the leftover equipment and sold.

Hardy Wilson Memorial Hospital will eventually be turned back over to the Copiah County Board of Supervisors, who may then try to sell the property or convert it to county use.

Copiah County Medical Center is located at 27190 Hwy. 28 West at I-55 Exit 61 intersection. The new phone number is 601-574-7000. Visit myccmc.org on the internet.