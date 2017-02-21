Copiah weather spotter class highlights state’s Severe Weather Week

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) joins the National Weather Service, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and local emergency managers in observing Mississippi Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week February 20-24.

The purpose of this week is to spread awareness of the potential for severe weather in Mississippi as well as provide information on ways that Mississippians can protect themselves in the event of severe weather. Each day of the week will be designated to focusing on a particular type of severe weather, such as tornadoes, lightning, damaging winds, hail, and flash floods.

Locally, area residents can play a role in assisting MEMA and NWS with saving lives. Copiah Emergency Management will be hosting a weather-spotter training class on February 23 at the Joe L. Johnson Saferoom on Epps Lane off I-55 Exit 65 in Gallman. The class begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. Contact emergency management at 601-894-1858 for more information.