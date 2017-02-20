Jacqueline Smith

Jacqueline Sue Smith, 71, of Crystal Springs, passed away February 19, 2017 at her residence.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Tuesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Wednesday at New Heights Baptist Church, Summit, MS, with burial at Reeves Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Smith was a native of McComb and had lived in Crystal Springs for 29 years. She formerly worked for Wal-Mart and she attended Highland Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Chunn; three brothers, Martin, Tommy and Hollis Bass and three sisters, Patsy Gale, Voncille and Dot.

She is survived by her sons, Edward Chunn of Boston, MA, Perry Chunn of New Orleans, LA, and Thomas Chunn of Crystal Springs; daughters, Tamalyn Rhodes of Crystal Springs and Rebecca Lowe of Brookhaven; sister, Barbara Ward of Summit; 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.