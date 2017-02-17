James Carroll Davis, 79, of Georgetown, passed away February 17, 2017 at his residence. Visitation will be 1pm-2pm Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church. Services will be 2pm Saturday Bethel Baptist Church with burial at Bethel Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Davis was a retired Electrician from St. Regis Paper Company and a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 6 sisters.

He is survived by his sons, Randal C. Davis of Wesson, James A. Davis of Hattiesburg, and Ronald R. Davis of Hazlehurst; daughter, Pamela Jacobs of Summit; sister, Cheryl D. Thedford of Hazlehurst; and 7 grandchildren.