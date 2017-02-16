You are going to like the result

Several dignitaries from around Copiah County, along with myself, attended a soft opening of the new hospital on Monday night. “Wow!” This was the first thought that came into my mind when I walked through doors of the new Copiah County Medical Center on Monday night. “We’ve been waiting on this a long time,” I told myself as I slid in through the double automatic doors leading into the lobby area.

Ben Lott, CEO of CCMC spoke briefly and heaped praise on the hospital’s Board of Trustees, the hospital’s administration, the medical providers and the dozens of staff members who are the ‘people’ of Copiah County Medical Center. Lott, who has been at the realm for a year, was undoubtedly exhausted as construction has come to a close. One could not tell it on Monday night, though, as his enthusiasm for the new facility overflowed in every direction.

As the ribbon was cut at the new hospital on Tuesday, the dawn of a new age of health care in Copiah County began. Everyone will be truly amazed at the beauty of the new facility and will benefit from the high level of care that will come from her and her people. Be proud of CCMC and let her people serve your health care needs.

(We will highlight this more in next week’s special issue dedicated to the grand opening of the new hospital, which will begin accepting patients next Tuesday.)