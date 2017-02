WESSON 35

The Lady Cobras hosted the Port Gibson Lady Blue Wave Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Wesson. The Lady Waves took the victory after a close game with a final score of 42-35.

WESSON SENIORS HONORED – Senior basketball players were honored at Senior night recently. Pictured are Mary Allen, Aurianna Vaughn, Alashya Vaughn and Will Hulon. Photo by Tracy Fischer