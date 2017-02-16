Indians win tight game against Bulldogs

The Lady Indians of Hazlehurst fell to the Franklin County Lady Bulldogs 49-46 on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Senior players and cheerleaders were honored, as this was the final home game of the season.

Follow the Indians and Lady Indians in the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.

SENIOR LADY INDIANS HONORED – These senior Hazlehurst Lady Indians were honored recently by their parents and the school with gifts and balloons. Left to right are: D’Asia Thigpen, Grace Daniels, Daysi Zanzon, and Ronisha Murray. Photo by Crockett Action Shots