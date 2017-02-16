City transfers funds for pothole repairs

At last Tuesday’s monthly meeting, the Hazlehurst Board of Aldermen approved a total of $5,000 that will be transferred from the general fund to the Municipal Aid-Streets fund to repair potholes throughout the city. Mayor Henry Banks and Aldermen Frank Jones, Ron Sims, Rick Akin, Jeremy McKinzie, and Shirley Sandifer all were in attendance. Ward 1 Alderman Jones suggested that hot mix be considered instead of asphalt, since the hot mix repairs will last longer.

