The Hines Connection

The Hines family gathered for Christmas at the home of Alma B. Hines and the late Albess B. Hines. This group began when Alma (an only child) married Albess (one of four children) many years ago. Children, spouses, and grands include: Sheryl, Tyrone, Sonya, Barry, Ron, Elaine (not pictured); grands, Ronald, Pedro, Courtni, Shevi, Barrett, Ronald B., Malik (deceased), Maya, Trina, India, Fitzgerald (grand to be); great grands: LaRon, Ayana, Nia, Zaria, and Sydnee. Can you identify them all?