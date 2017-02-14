Robert Neal Slater, 67, of Madison, passed away Monday, February 13, 2017 at his residence. Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Friday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. Slater was a native of Crystal Springs and was a resident of Madison since 1998. He was a US Army Veteran and received the Bronze Star. He served two tours in Vietnam and later served a tour in Europe. Mr. Slater retired from the US Postal Service after 27 years of service and also drove for McLean Transport for 14 years.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Sue Hubbord Slater; daughters, Kristin Michelle Williamson (Drew) of Madison and Andrea Nicole Hare (Michael) of Clinton; father, Robert Melvin Slater of Byram; brother, Billy Pitts of Clinton; and 4 grandchildren, Christina Slater, Tyler Williamson, Amelia Hare, and Braxton Luke Williamson.