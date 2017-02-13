James Deaton, Sr.

James Fredrick Deaton, Sr., of Hazlehurst, passed away February 11, 2017 at his home. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mr. Deaton was preceded in death by his sons, Ricky Deaton and John Deaton

He is survived by his son, James Deaton (Lajuan) of Hazlehurst; Melvin Grubbs (Kadejah) of Norfolk, Virginia, Roger Grubbs (Laurie) of Wyndale and Hank Grubbs (Christy) of Wesson; daughters, Betty Rae Box (Scott) of Brookhaven and April Grubbs of Hazlehurst; and Jackie Rutland of Brandon; grandchildren, Michael, Shane, Chris, Reese, Elijah, Daniel, Linda, Lucas, R. J., Nick, Hannah, Bridget, Marcus, Michael, Ashley, Laura Gail, Hank, Brandi, Britney, Johnna, Jasmine, Michael, Craig, Shawn, Brandon, Britney Berch, Luke, Kelly, Amber, Erin, John II, Heath, Jason and Chad; and numerous great grandchildren.