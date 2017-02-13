Claude Remington

Claude Edwin Remington, 82, of Wesson, passed away on February 5, 2017.Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Edwin was born in Wesson, MS on November 22, 1934. He graduated from Copiah Lincoln Junior College Agricultural High School Division on May 16, 1952.

He entered the US Army at Ft. Benning, Georgia in the summer of 1955, just after the Korean War. After being discharged from the Army, he took a series of jobs before finding his career with Sperry Sun Drilling Services as a salesman.

Edwin is survived by his daughters, Darla Mirth, Claudeann Thames, and Kelly Reynolds. He is also survived by his special friend, Cleonae Reid, six grandchildren, his sister Claudine Stogner and other family and friends.

Edwin is preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his father Claude Adam Remington, and his mother Jewel Remington.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Zion Hill Baptist Church.