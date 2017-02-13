Funeral services for Mrs. Belinda Marie Laiche will be on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Westside Baptist Church in Hazlehurst, MS with burial to follow in the Hazlehurst Cemetery. Rev. Larry Hart will be officiating the services, with Franklin Funeral Home in Meadville, MS in charge of the services. Visitation will be at Westside Baptist Church on Thursday, February 16, 2017 from 11:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM.

Mrs. Laiche passed from this life on Sunday, February 12, 2017, in Hazlehurst, MS. She was born on May 7, 1963 in Hazlehurst, MS, to Mr. Douglas Calhoun and Mrs. Kathleen Young Calhoun.

Preceding her in death is her mother, Kathleen Calhoun.

Survivors are her father, Douglas Calhoun of Columbia, MS; husband, Steven Laiche Sr.; daughter, Kristi Laiche of Hazlehurst, MS; son, Steven Laiche Jr. and wife Mandy of Meadville, MS; grandchildren, Lovedee Marie Laiche and Steven Zeppelin Laiche; brothers, Terry Channel, Jimmy Channel, Kirk Calhoun, Jerome Calhoun, David Keith Calhoun and Percy Calhoun; sisters, Geana Keys and Sue Rollins.

Pallbearers are Terry Channel, Jimmy Channel, Kirk Calhoun, Jerome Calhoun, David Keith Calhoun and Percy Calhoun.