Tracey Darlene Bradley

Tracy Darlene Bradley, 57, of Crystal Springs, passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 at Hardy Wilson Memorial Hospital. A memorial services will be held at a later date. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Bradley was a native of Jackson. She had lived in Hazlehurst and Crystal Springs for the past 4 years. She was a wonderful cook and loving wife. Mrs. Bradley was a member of God’s Chosen Ministries of Crystal Springs.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Candice Thibodeaux.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Jeremy Bradley of Crystal Springs; brother, Tim Pepper of Florence and sister, Renee New of Ridgeland.