Funeral services for Helen Margie Knight Lowery will be on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Sylvarena Baptist Church in Wesson, MS, at 2:00 PM with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery. Bro. Stuart Givens will be officiating the services with Brookhaven Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Sylvarena Baptist Church on Saturday, February 11, 2017, from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 2:00 PM.

Mrs. Lowery, 88, of Wesson, MS, passed from this life on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at King’s Daughter’s Hospital in Brookhaven, MS, with her loving family by her side. She was born on January 31, 1929, in Hazlehurst, MS, to Robert M. and Susie Mae Ritchey Knight. She was a member of Sylvarena Baptist Church; worked for many years as a telephone operator for Bell South and Copiah-Lincoln Community College; and enjoyed gardening, sewing, music and spending time with her family. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Robert M. and Susie Mae Ritchey Knight; husband, Jack E. Lowery; daughter, Kay Lowery Counts; sister, Mary Knight Davis; brothers, Robert M. Knight, Jr., and Charles Ray Knight; and grandson, Jason Counts.

Survivors are her son, Patrick E. Lowery and wife Celeste of Brookhaven, MS; son-in-law, Herbert Counts and wife Pat of Magee, MS; grandchildren, Gabe Counts, Emily Lowery and Jack Lowery; great-grandchildren, Reece Counts and Cannon Counts; sister-in-law Joyce Raney; brothers-in-law Robert A. Lowery and wife Becky and Claude Lowery and wife Marguerite; and a host of family and friends.

Pallbearers are Claude Lowery, Tom Lowery, Herbert Counts, Mark Stephens, Kelcy Raney and Terry Smith. Honorary pallbearers are Gabe Counts and Jack Lowery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mrs. Lowery’s name may be made to Sylvarena Baptist Church or the Copiah-Lincoln Community College Foundation.