Thrasher named President of Hazlehurst City School Board

Hazlehurst City School Board elected Rev. Kenneth Thrasher as President during the regular meeting February 2. Thrasher is a graduate of Liberty University with a B.S. degree and additional work toward a Master’s degree. Locally he is the founder of Safe Place Daycare and Learning Center and of the Church Exalted Ministries. Currently he is Senior Pastor of the “Apostolic Worship Center Church” of Jackson, Mississippi and is Federal Programs In-School Suspension Monitor for Copiah County Schools at Crystal Springs. He is active in many civic organizations.

