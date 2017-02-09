Indians, Cobras meet for second time
The Hazlehurst Indian basketball teams hosted Wesson in a key Region 7-3A match-up last week.
The hosts swept the visitors. The Lady Indians won by 33, and the Indians picked up a 10-point win.
To read more about Copiah County basketball, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.
Posted in Sports
