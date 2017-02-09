Hazlehurst Middle School — ‘What is Debate?’

The debate team of the Hazlehurst Middle School has no problem in explaining or demonstrating what Middle School debate is all about. The Hazlehurst Middle School has had a Debate Team since 2012. During that time, the team has traveled twice a year to New Orleans to participate in the Crescent City Debate at Tulane University, Xavier University or Kipp Charter School. In preparation for their upcoming trip to Washington D.C. to tour the Nation’s Capitol, the students presented a Mock debate on Wednesday evening, Feb. 1, for the community. The two debate topics: Match 1 – The United States should have an open borders immigration policy; Match 2 – Athletes should be required to stand during the National Anthem. Judges for this occasion included Mayor Henry C. Banks, Atty. Lequisha Stevenson, Esq., Judge Jeffrey Varas, and Judge Deborah McDonald. Members of HMS debaters include: Quinten Williams, President; Zeric Sherrod, Vice-President; Kylee Kemp, Secretary; Jalen Watson, Amiya Dixon, Akeyla Davis , Markira Hale, Juan Romero, Dantrell Lotts, Shardae Haynes, Eboni Pittman, Amyia Cooper, Cameron Brown, Markiera Harron, Jayla Coler, and Avantavious Carter. Other major supporters include Jammie Garrett and Debra Cezar, debate coaches; Symico Fuller-Williams, Leo Dixon, and Casey Hoffman., sponsors; Mrs. Flora McKay, Chaperon, and especially all of our parents. However, none of this would be possible without the support of Mrs. Kristi Harris, Principal, Mrs. Lisa Davis, Superintendent or the HCSD Board.