CCMC ribbon cutting is Tuesday, Feb. 14
The much anticipated grand opening of the new county hospital is now only days away. Copiah County Medical Center, located at 27190 Hwy. 28 at the I-55 intersection, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Valentine’s Day. The event begins at 3:00 p.m. and will go on until 6:00.
Read more about the new hospital in the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.
January 16, 2017 | 1 Comment »
