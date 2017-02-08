Weather-spotter training vital to saving lives

Copiah Emergency Management will be hosting a weather-spotter training class on February 23 at the Joe L. Johnson Saferoom on Epps Lane off I-55 Exit 65 in Gallman. The class begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

Weather-spotters are part of a network called SKYWARN employed by the National Weather Service to gather critical weather information. Around 400,000 trained volunteers nationwide are the ‘boots on the ground’ that keep NWS informed during severe weather events.

To read more about the weather spotter program, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.