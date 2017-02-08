Wagon train headed for rodeo

Over 180 riders and 22 wagons that form the Wesson Wagon Train gathered on Saturday morning at the Randy Hutson place near Wesson, beginning the six-day journey to Jackson for the 52nd annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo at the Mississippi Coliseum and Fairgrounds. The wagon train stopped for a rest break at Dixie Gardens owned by David and Kim Huntington. Little Caylie Britt enjoyed the warm sunshine while sitting inside her uncle Randy’s wagon during the break. A while later, the train crossed over Hwy. 51 at Martinsville The Wesson Wagon Train began in 1984 and was founded by Horace Smith of Wesson. Wesson joins six others from across the state on the yearly journey, commencing with a parade in downtown Jackson on Saturday that kicks off the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo.