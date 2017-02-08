Hazlehurst Chamber board announced

The 2017 Hazlehurst Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Board has met for the first time and has begun planning events for the year. On the front row from left are Edna Moody, Edna Stevens, Elaine Berry, and Valarie Robinson (president). From left on the back row are Michael Hutchinson, Peri Akin (ex-officio), Anna Rogers and Lauren Flynt. Not pictured are Ginnie McCardle and Lequisha Stevenson. The Chamber’s highlighted even is the Rockin’ Railroad Festival, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 2.