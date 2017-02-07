Johnnie Lyon, 83, of Crystal Springs, passed away February 5, 2017 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5pm – 8pm at Stringer Funeral Home in Crystal Springs and Wednesday from 10am-11am at New Zion Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11am at New Zion Baptist Church with internment following at the New Zion Cemetery.

Mr. Lyon was a longtime member and Deacon at New Zion Baptist Church. He was on the New Zion Water board. He was a farmer, gardener and enjoyed raising cattle. He enjoyed fishing and taking his grandchildren on rides on his 4-wheeler. Mr. Lyon was a Master Mason and drove a T-Model Go-Cart for the Shriner’s.

Mr. Lyon was preceded in death by his son, Johnnie David Lyon; brothers, Ernest Lyon and Thomas Jack Lyon; sister, Mary Louise Smith.

He is survived by his wife, June Berch Lyon; daughter, Tammy Bridges (Reggie) of Crystal Springs; brother, Emil Owen Lyon of Harrisville, Archie F. Lyon, Jr. of Hopewell, Huland Dale Lyon of Gautier; sister, Pernecie Mae Welch of Harrisville; grandchildren, David Erin Lyon and Benjamin Dale Bridges; 3 great grandchildren.