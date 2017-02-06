Jon Armstrong
Memorial services for Jon Armstrong of Crystal Springs, will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 with visitation from 10-11 a.m. and the service starting at 11 at Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church in Crystal Springs.
Posted in Obituaries
Related Posts
Clevie Ray King
Don Lawrence Davis
Eunice Reeves Starnes
Arthur Edward McCord, Jr.
Lloyd M. Sills
Elois B. Ballow
Mary Gwen Deaton
James “Tee” Brown
Dorothy Kitchens Schultz
L. H. “Nick” Nichols
Harry Rutledge, Sr.
Andrew LeRoy Sims
Travis “Travo” Schobey
Irene Ramsey Polk
Wilton Alexander Ashley
Luberta Dorsey Johnson
Mary Dell McCardle
Lou Anne Evans
Sue Berch Hood
Ruth Anne Lewis Foster
Stanley Omar Smith
Nancy Thompson
January 16, 2017 | 2 Comments »