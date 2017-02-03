Clevie Ray King, 63,of Crystal Springs, went home to be with Jesus, February 3, 2017.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Saturday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Monday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Hopewell Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. King was born January 6, 1954 in Tylertown, MS. He retired from NAPA Auto Parts where he was known as THE NAPA MAN. He was a 25 year charter member of Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department from 1991-2017. Mr. King was of the Jesus Name Holiness faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Ray and Carrie Pennington King and his first wife, Beverly Ann McKay King.

He is survived by his wife Ruby Denise King; step-son, Robert Huff; sisters, Carolyn Roberts, Judy Boen (Terry), and Betty Caponis; grandchildren, Bryson and Eden Huff; nephews, Jonathan Caponis and Nicholas Boen; nieces, Patricia Boutwell and Candace Caponis; great nieces, Sarah Bell Caponis and Katy Caponis; great nephew, Cooper Lee Boen; and a host of other relatives and friends.