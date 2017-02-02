Thanks for the feedback

Over the past several days we’ve heard from dozens of readers about the special issue we put out last week (First Response Copiah County). Nothing makes us happier than to hear that we did or are doing a good job with the paper. We strive to bring something unique to our readers that can’t be found on social media or elsewhere. And, we enjoy spotlighting the incredible stories of unique Copiah Countians, such as our first responders.

The first responders magazine, as I found out at last week’s mid-winter convention of the Mississippi Press Association, truly was one-of-a-kind, as several fellow publishers and account representatives from newspapers all over the state requested copies so they could put out a similar publication in their markets. Though we didn’t win any Better Newspaper Contest advertising awards, knowing that something we did caught the eye of our peers across the state–especially in this industry–is a better reward than a plaque or a piece of paper.

We’re always grateful for any feedback from our readers–constructive criticism or otherwise. Keep it coming.