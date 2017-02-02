Colonels earn historic win over Jackson Prep

The Copiah Academy Colonels defeated Jackson Prep in boys’ basketball for the first time in history on Saturday, January 28. The Colonels won at Prep 54-46 and improved to 10-7 overall and 5-6 in the conference.

