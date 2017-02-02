CCEDD receives initiative award

The Copiah County Economic Development District held its quarterly meeting at Rolling Hills Country Club Jan. 16.

Work underway in the district includes receipt of a NADO Award to be given the district on January 26 for its initiative in attracting McNeely Plastics to the Copiah County Industrial Park at Gallman.

The district received notice for its television advertising promotion during the football playoffs.

