Time for geraniums!

Hazlehurst Garden Club Geranium Sale is underway! These beautiful flowers are always such a delight in early Spring, and this sale provides funds for beautification projects, as well as a college scholarship. You may order from Alice Moreland 601-894-2330, Renate Huntington 601-894-2667, or any member of the Garden Club. The club is selling red, white, pink, and salmon varieties for $6 each, to be picked up at Do It Best (Huntington’s) March 10 and March 11. Don’t delay, deadline to order is February 15.