Girls help Pine Crest celebrate

The Hazlehurst Community Sports League cheerleaders visited Pine Crest Guest Home during the Christmas holidays to give residents candy cups, gloves, lotion, socks and fruit. Pictured are, first row, left to right, Kanijah Jenkins, Chloe Stillwell, and Tyra Jones; second row, Victoria Mims of Jackson, Eryiel Felton, Amiya Tyler, JaKayden Short, Makayla Pendleton, Lamiyah Ford, Coach Arnita Neal, Denetriona Pendleton, Te’Ajdra Wilbert, Sophronia Sandifer, Director Shirley Sandifer, and Jasmine Tanner.